Dominion Energy, City of Charleston hosting vegetation management workshop

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy and the City of Charleston on Thursday will host a vegetation management workshop to educate residents about the dangers of overgrown trees.
According to Dominion, “trees and tree limbs represent the number one reason for power outages on our system.”
Additionally, “trees that have grown too close to overhead power lines are both a fire hazard and an issue of employee and public safety.”
The workshop will be outdoors, and will feature maps of locations where Dominion plans to begin trimming trees to safeguard electrical lines. Those locations include the following areas in West Ashley:
- Citadel Woods
- Dupont Station
- West Oak Forest
- Sherwood Forest
- Wappoo Shores
- Parkwood Estates
- Farmfield
- Stone Park
- Edgewater
Interested residents can drop by Randolph Park between 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.