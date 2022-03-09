CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is making an effort to employ a more diverse workforce by reaching out to traditionally underrepresented communities.

The company will be at the Charleston Area Convention Center on Saturday for the Charleston Black Expo, which runs from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Recruiters will be available to talk about the different positions Dominion offers, from linemen to electric operations, power generation, forestry, environmental sciences, customer service, and more.

“There is a broad range of diverse talent across our state,” and Dominion is working to “ensure that [its] workforce mirrors the communities where [employees] live and work,” talent acquisition specialist Felita Davis-Hicks said.

Despite increasing diverse hiring from 28% in 2013 to 50% in 2020, according to an external report, Dominion says that it has set additional goals to further diversify talent.