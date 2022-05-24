CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy on Wednesday will host a public workshop to discuss vegetation management.

The workshop will take place near the lagoon at Hampton Park (30 Mary Murray Drive) from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Residents will be able to view large maps of where work will be taking place and visit information stations to learn more about the process.

The meeting comes ahead of tree trimming in sections of Charleston near Hampton Park scheduled to begin in June. Dominion hopes that the meeting will give residents a better understanding of why the work is needed.

According to Dominion, “trees that have grown too close to overhead power lines are both a fire hazard and an issue of employee and public safety.” They are also the main cause of power outages.

Routine maintenance is critical to keeping the system up and running, especially ahead of hurricane season.