CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is still working to restore power across South Carolina after Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday, knocking out power to over 110,000 customers.
Ian came ashore near Georgetown at around 2:00 p.m. and maximum outage numbers were reported around 4:00 p.m., with about 90% of outages concentrated in the Lowcountry.
By 5:00 p.m., the number of outages had been reduced to about 70,000.
Dominion has called in an additional 700 crew members to assist with restoring power across the affected areas.
As crews work to get the lines back up, Dominion is encouraging customers to do the following:
- Download the Dominion Energy app. The fastest way to report or track an outage is using the Dominion Energy app, which is free in the Apple and Google Play stores. Customers may also report outages by going to DominionEnergy.com or calling 800-251-7234.
- Stay away from downed power lines. Always assume downed power lines are energized and dangerous. Keep in mind the downed lines may not always be visible and use extra caution when walking outside after a storm. Please remain at least 30 feet away and ensure that others avoid the downed line. South Carolina customers should call 888-333-4465 right away to report a downed power line.
- Use caution when operating a portable generator. Be sure they are fueled, tested and connected in a well-ventilated area outdoors. Improper use of a generator could be life-threatening for customers and crews working to restore power.
- Natural gas lines are typically not impacted during a hurricane or severe winds, so natural gas service is rarely interrupted. Customers should leave their natural gas service on, even in the event of an evacuation. Leaving natural gas meters on helps to maintain proper pressure in the gas piping within homes or businesses and can prevent water from entering the lines should flooding occur Customers may choose to turn off gas to individual appliances at the supply valve near each unit. However, the valve at the gas meter should be turned on or off only by qualified Dominion Energy representatives or emergency personnel.
- Follow Dominion Energy on Twitter at @DomEnergySC. The company is providing regular updates and additional tips to help keep customers informed and safe.