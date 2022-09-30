CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is still working to restore power across South Carolina after Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina Friday, knocking out power to over 110,000 customers.

Ian came ashore near Georgetown at around 2:00 p.m. and maximum outage numbers were reported around 4:00 p.m., with about 90% of outages concentrated in the Lowcountry.

By 5:00 p.m., the number of outages had been reduced to about 70,000.

Dominion has called in an additional 700 crew members to assist with restoring power across the affected areas.

As crews work to get the lines back up, Dominion is encouraging customers to do the following: