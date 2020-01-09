Dominion Energy pruning trees around James Island this month

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Dominion Energy’s Tree Trimming Plan is moving on to James Island. Tonight, a workshop was held to inform residents on what to expect in the next few weeks.

While the Lowcountry is known for it’s beautiful branches, some of those trees tend to grow pretty tall. According to Dominion Energy, tree branches and limbs are the number one cause of power outages in their system.

Their Tree Trimming Plan has been cycling around the Lowcountry; checking back in with different areas every 5 years.

This plan was developed to promote reliability in service and safety across the board. However, in the past Dominion has experienced some concern from residents about the dramatic appearance of the cut trees.

Paul Fischer, with Charleston Dominion Energy says that they follow nationally recognized Arborist-approved standards. He explained that while the change may be surprising at first, the trees will grow right back in the next few years.

Their goal tonight was to speak one-on-one with residents about the plan and what they should expect. Community member are encouraged to set-up an appointment with Dominion if they have specific needs or concerns about their property.

The process should begin in the next few weeks. For more on Dominion tree trimming, click here.