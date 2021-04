FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is reporting thousands of customers are waking up to no power Thursday morning.

According to Dominion Energy, nearly 3,790 electric customers are currently without power as of 4:25 a.m. This outage has also caused many traffic signals to be out of service as well.

There are more than 770,00 electric customers served in the area by Dominion Energy.

Officials reports that the power restoration time is estimated to be 5:30 a.m.

🚨TRAFFIC SIGNAL FAILURE🚨 this power outage means several traffic signals are out in the areas of Folly Beach/ James Island especially along SC-171 Folly Rd. Be aware 🚘 ⬇️ https://t.co/DZpkbKd7d1 — Hanna Powers (@hannakpowers) April 1, 2021

