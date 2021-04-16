Dominion Energy to conduct inspection, maintenance on gas lines along Cosgrove Bridge

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A section of the Cosgrove Bridge will be temporarily closed over the weekend as Dominion Energy crews perform maintenance and inspection of their natural gas line.

Dominion Energy spokesman, Paul Fischer, said crews will close a portion of the bridge – often referred to as the Northbridge – along Highway 7 so they can complete routine maintenance and inspection of their natural gas line along the route.

Traffic will be merged to the center and left lanes and will not have any impact on the I-26 exits.

“Work will be coordinated in cooperation with SCDOT and local law enforcement,” said Fischer. “Dominion Energy recommends motorists exercise caution while driving in the area.”

The work will take place between 7:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 17th and Sunday, April 14th.