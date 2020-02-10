Dominion Energy to continue pruning trees next month; will host informative drop-in workshop on Monday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy is looking to keep its system reliable and you safe by trimming trees next month in downtown Charleston.

Monday night is your chance to talk with contractors about the process. The company will host an informational meeting that will feature representatives from both Dominion Energy and the City of Charleston, as well as contractors who will be performing the work. There you can ask questions about safety, reliability, and proper tree pruning methods.

The meeting will feature various information stations as well as oversized maps of the areas where trimming is planned, which includes nearly 30 miles of overhead distribution lines throughout downtown Charleston.

Those locations are located below the Crosstown between Lockwood Drive and King Street as well as above the Crosstown from Hagood Avenue to Rutledge Avenue.

Monday night’s drop-in informational meeting will run from 5 – 7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Charleston Waterfront located off Lockwood Drive.