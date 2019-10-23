Dominion Energy to hold tree trimming workshop ahead of downtown project

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy will host community workshops this week for an upcoming tree trimming project near downtown Charleston.

It’s part of a five-year cycle to make sure the grid is safe and reliable.

Later this month, crews plan to work between King Street and Concord Street, south of the Ravenel Bridge to Cumberland, and both sides of I-26 in the upper neck area.

Areas include:

Rosemont Ansonborough Laurens Place Condominiums French Quarter (Cumberland St.) East Side Cooper River Court Mazyck-Wraggborough Cannonborough/Elliottborough (east of King St.) Gadsden Wharf Anson House Condominiums Four Mile – Hibernian Meeting Street Manor Wraggborough Homes

If you own property in the areas where that work will happen, you will be notified about two weeks before the work starts.

You can drop into either workshop. Both run from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 23 rd at Moultrie Playground (41 Ashley Avenue)

at Moultrie Playground (41 Ashley Avenue) Thursday, October 24th at Freddie Whaley Community Center (1810 Doscher Avenue)

To help residents better understand the scope of the project, oversized maps marking the streets where trimming is planned will be on display. Property owners will be notified by mail or email approximately two weeks prior to the start of trimming in their area.

If you cannot attend, you can call 800-251-7234 with questions about tree trimming, or visit dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.