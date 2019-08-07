Dominion Energy to host tree pruning workshop on the Isle of Palms

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy wants to answer your questions about tree trimming ahead of scheduled work on the Isle of Palms.

The utility provider will host a workshop to provide residents with information about the tree pruning process and schedule.

That project is part of a five-year cycle to maintain public safety and electric system reliability and will begin on the Isle of Palms next month.

Representatives from Dominion Energy and contractors who will be performing to work will be in attendance to answer questions and discuss safety, reliability, proper pruning methods and more.

Oversized maps marking the streets where the trimming is planned will be on display to help residents better understand how the project will impact their community.

The project will extend across approximately 18 miles of overhead distribution lines throughout the island.

Wednesday’s meeting will take place in the Magnolia Room at the Isle of Palms Rec Center from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Residents who are unable to attend can call 800-251-7234 with questions about tree trimming, or visit dominionenergysc.com/treetrimming.