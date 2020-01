ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy announced it will begin removing more than 200 Palmetto trees on the Isle of Palms.

The reason for the removal is because the trees are near power lines which can create the potential for fire or electrocution.

Dominion Energy has sent a notice to residents through the mail or email, if on file, about the removal.

The removal is expected to begin this month.

A list of the palmetto trees for removal can be found by clicking or tapping here.