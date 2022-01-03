Donald Kennedy begins his role as CCSD’s interim superintendent

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County School District on Monday publicly announced who will serve as interim superintendent.

It comes just days after Dr. Gerrita Postlewait resigned as the district’s leader.

While Postlewait’s resignation officially goes into effect at the end of the school year, the district said Donald R. Kennedy will begin his role as interim superintendent beginning January 3, 2022.

Donald Kennedy, Sr. (Via CCSD)

According to CCSD, Kennedy has served as the district’s Chief Financial and Administrative Officer from July 2004 to September 2007, and again from January 2018 to December 2021.

“Throughout his career in public service, Kennedy has supported urban education throughout the country as the chief financial officer (CFO) for Baltimore City Public Schools, CFO for Boston Public Schools, Chief Operations Officer (COO) for Bridgeport Public Schools in Connecticut, and Chief Financial and Operations Officer for Seattle Public Schools,” the district said in its announcement Monday.

Kennedy also serves as a volunteer peer review consultant for the Council of the Great City Schools.