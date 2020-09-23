Donor funding tire replacement for 22 historical aircraft at Patriots Point

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – 22 historical aircraft at the Patriots Point Naval and Maritime Museum are getting new wheels, thanks to a $65,000 donation to the USS Yorktown Foundation.

In addition to covering the cost of the 72 new tires, funds will be used to build new structures “to support the planes and helicopters so that their full weight will not rest on the new tires.”

Executive Director of the museum, Larry Murray, said that “having new and inflated tires on these historic aircraft will do even more to bring them to life.”

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Aircraft are getting Tire replacements – sponsonored by the USS Yorktown Foundation

Some of the aircraft getting the update include an F6F Hellcat, an F4F Wildcat, an F4U Corsair, an SBD Dauntless, an F-14 Tomcat, and a CH-46.

According to Patriots Point, some of the tires being replaced date back to 1976.