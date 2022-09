FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo, File)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – DoorDash has activated severe protocol in locations expected to be impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Effective at 8:00 p.m. Thursday, service will be suspended in the following locations:

Savannah, GA

Charleston, SC

Hinesville, GA

Statesboro, GA

Hilton Head, SC

Brunswick, GA

Beaufort, SC

Jesup, GA

Walterboro, SC

Glennville, GA

DoorDash is monitoring conditions on the ground and will resume operations when safe to do so.