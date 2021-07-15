Dorchester Road Library closes temporarily after employee tests positive for COVID-19

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester Road Library has been temporarily closed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials with Charleston County Public Library said the library is being cleaned and sanitized by a certified third-party contractor as part of their response protocol.

The book drops and material returns at the branch are also closed during the cleaning process.

“Once cleaning is complete, the branch will reopen for in-person services,” said Doug Reynolds, associate director of communications for CCPL.

Reynolds anticipates the library reopening July 16th, and said the summer feeding program will continue as scheduled on Wednesday outside of the library.

“All employees known to have come into contact with COVID positive individuals are being notified and self-quarantine guidelines are being followed,” Reynolds said.