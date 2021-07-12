Dorchester Road Library closure postponed to July 31 for renovation construction

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Public Library (CCPL) postponed the closure of the Dorchester Road Regional Library, located on 6325 Dorchester Road, to July 31.

Initially, the library was scheduled to close on July 17 for renovations as part of an ongoing referendum-funded project. The postponement is due to a change in the renovation construction schedule.

The Dorchester Road Library will receive the following updates:

New interior finishes

Replacement of shelving

Refreshed collection items (books, audiobooks, etc.)

New furniture

Technology upgrades

New designated children and teen areas

The construction is estimated to take approximately one year to complete.

During construction, items placed on hold can be routed to another library by selecting an alternate location when placing an online hold request or by calling another branch.

The reopening date for the nearby Otranto Road Library will be announced in the coming weeks.

Book returns are available on site until July 28. Once book returns are closed, patrons can return their items to any other open location.

For more information on CCPL, visit ccpl.org.