CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Deputies closed a portion of Bees Ferry Road near the Charleston County Landfill on Thursday due to a downed power line.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office closed the roadway around 1:45 p.m. and said motorists should be prepared for delays, potentially for hours.

Officials said the power line was brought down by a tractor-trailer that snagged a low-hanging line.

As of 2:40 p.m., several Dominion Energy customers in West Ashley were still without power, according to the outage map. Power is estimated to be restored around 4:30 p.m.