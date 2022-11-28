CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) responded Monday to a West Ashley intersection after a car crash into a powerline, knocking it down across the roads.

According to CPD, the pole came down at the intersection of Wappoo Road and Savannah Highway. All lanes were blocked shortly before 3:00 p.m. Monday.

Injuries “appear to be non life-threatening,” according to CPD.

Dominion Energy crews responded and were able to clear the lines in less than an hour. Dominion spokesperson Paul Fischer said that no customers were impacted.

Traffic was reopened shortly after 3:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.