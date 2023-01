CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Police closed Folly Road Boulevard between Wesley Drive and Fenwick Drive following a crash Saturday morning.

According to the Charleston Police Department, a car crash brought power lines down across Folly Road Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Saturday.

CPD says it will take them some time to clear the roadways.

Dominion Energy is on the scene for power-line repairs.

Count on 2 for updates.