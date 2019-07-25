Armed robbery reported at a hotel in Downtown Charleston

Charleston, SC (WCBD) – Police responded to the scene of an armed robbery in Downtown Charleston.

Officers responded to the Holiday Inn Expressway on Spring Street around 3:10 Thursday morning.

Charleston Police say the suspect came in, jumped the counter, took an undisclosed amount of money, and then left the scene. We’re told he fled Northbound on Spring Street. A K9 was brought in to assist but did not find the suspect.

Security footage shows the weapon used in the robbery was not a firearm and Police say they have crystal clear footage of the suspect’s face—he was not wearing a mask.

This is a developing story.

