CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Public Library has closed the Main Library on Sunday.

The closure is due to the potential for flooding in downtown Charleston associated with a coastal nor’easter that will bring heavy rain, gusty wind, and coastal flooding to the area throughout the day.

The library is located at 68 Calhoun Street.

Officials with the Charleston County Public Library said the Main Library will reopen as scheduled on Monday.