Downtown rioter who livestreamed as he looted sentenced to federal prison

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A North Charleston man on Tuesday was sentenced to two years in federal prison for his role in the May 30, 2020 riot in Downtown Charleston.

Orlando Shalrocko King (32) pled guilty to unlawful travel to incite destructive riots.

King livestreamed footage of rioters breaking the windows of the College Market Store and looting an estimated $80,000 worth of merchandise. He also narrated the video, yelling “we’re in the corner store! Stealing sh–!”

He then stole a six-pack of Angry Orchard hard cider and left, saying “we just broke into the corner store and I got my Angry Orchard; y’all know I love my sh–.”

Prior to the May 30 riot, King was on the radar of law enforcement. He was found with a stolen handgun, which he was not allowed to possess due to a 2008 armed robbery conviction.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of South Carolina, M. Rhett DeHart, said that the sentencing “sends a message that this behavior will not be tolerated in South Carolina.”

Following his two years in prison, King will be subject to 36 months of supervised release.