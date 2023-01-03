CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is investigating Tuesday night after a serious crash in downtown Charleston.

According to CPD, a person in a wheelchair was struck on East Bay Street. Charleston County Dispatch reports that the call came in around 6:40 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital and later died.

East Bay Street between Reid Street and South Street was closed for hours as officers processed the scene.

CPD asked people to use caution and avoid the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call CPD at (843) 743-7200.

Editor’s note: This story is breaking and will be updated.