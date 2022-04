CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston will close a portion of Murray Boulevard on Wednesday for scheduled repaving.

Murray Boulevard between King Street and East Battery Street will be closed between 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. from Wednesday through Friday.

Driving and parking on the affected area is not allowed during the closures.

Flaggers will be directing traffic through a detour.

All work is weather permitting.