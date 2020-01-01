Dozens gather on Folly Beach for the annual Bill Murray look-a-like Polar Plunge

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Dozens of people flocked to Folly Beach on New Year’s Day to take an icy dip in their best Bill Murray getup.

Each year, the annual polar plunge pays homage to one of Charleston’s funniest residents.

The theme of this year’s “Freeze Your Bills Off” plunge was set around ‘Ghostbusters’ to celebrate the franchises fourth film which comes out this year.

The event comes a day after Folly Beach hosted its festive Flip Flop Drop and fireworks show on New Year’s Eve.

Participants arrived for a 1:00 p.m. costume contest before taking the icy plunge into the Atlantic Ocean immediately following at 2:00 p.m.

Did the real Bill Murray attend this year’s event? We’re not quite sure. Perhaps he was incognito.

