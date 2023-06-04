CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Long-time pediatric physician and former SC-01 candidate Dr. Annie Andrews (D) says she is leaving the Medical University of South Carolina after 15 years.

On Sunday, Dr. Annie Andrews announced that it was her last day at MUSC.

“I will miss the residents & students @MUSCkids. I won’t stop fighting for the children of South Carolina,” she said on Twitter.

In 2020, Andrews was the Democratic candidate for SC-01. Her campaign highlighted abortion access and greater restrictions on guns.

In April, Andrews launched a Political Action Committee (PAC) focused on building a better future for the nation’s children called “Their Future. Our Vote.”

“Their Future. Our Vote.” aims to center political conversations and policymaking around improving the world for future generations.

Andrews did not disclose her next steps in her career.