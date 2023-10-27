CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Eric Gallien has been released from his contract as superintendent of the Charleston County School District. He began serving as the district’s leader over the summer and was placed on paid administrative leave in September.

The decision came during a special meeting held Friday morning after the board heard a report on the status of an investigation involving Dr. Gallien and another employee at the district during executive session.

Board chair Pamela McKinney said that the result of that investigation concluded Dr. Gallien did not create a hostile environment and noted that after legal review, the report would be made public next week.

“The investigation was conducted at the Board’s direction after receiving an internal complaint from a district employee that had claimed the superintendent’s actions led to a hostile work environment. As a result of the investigation, it is concluded that Dr. Gallien has not created a hostile environment,” the district said in a statement Friday.

While in public session, the board voted on a motion to accept a proposed settlement agreement and release between Dr. Gallien and the Charleston County School District, which passed with eight votes. Therefore, the district accepted Dr. Gallien’s resignation as superintendent.

“We should be ashamed. We absolutely should be shamed,” said Daron Calhoun following the vote.

The board went on to approve the appointment of Anita Huggins as acting superintendent. The vote passed 5-2 with one member abstaining. Huggins previously served as Deputy Superintendent and has been with the district for 26 years.

“We understand that this sequence of events has been very challenging for our community, and CCSD hopes that through open dialogue, we can move forward for the sake of the children in our district,” the district said.

McKinney said the board of trustees will “address and have discussion” on the search for a new superintendent in the new year.