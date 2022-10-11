TARANTO, ITALY (WCBD) – A Boeing Dreamlifter leaving Taranto-Grottaglie Airport in Italy lost a wheel during takeoff, according to a release from Boeing.

The cargo flight operated by Atlas Air took off Tuesday morning (local time). Video posted by Italian outlet La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno shows a puff of smoke before an object falls from the plane shortly after takeoff.

A Boeing spokesperson told News 2 that the plane lost a wheel assembly from its landing gear, but completed its flight and landed safely in Charleston.

Boeing said that it would “support our operator’s investigation.”