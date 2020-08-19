Drive-in theater scheduled to open in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A drive-in movie theater is expected to open soon in Mount Pleasant, according to a social media post by those behind the venture.
Moonlite Theaters at the Cadillac Ranch is tentatively scheduled to open on Labor Day and will be located at the old Miller Cadillac lot at 512 Johnnie Dodd Blvd.
The theater will play “the most recent films that [they] can get [their] hands on” Thursday through Sunday.
Local food trucks are expected to be on site as well.
Viewers can stay in their cars or set up lawn chairs near their cars, but must abide by social distancing.