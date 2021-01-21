Drive-thru clinic at Seacoast Church planning to distribute 1k vaccinations

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- The Town of Mount Pleasant is doing their part to meet the demand for the COVID-19 vaccine. With the help of local healthcare systems and Seacoast Church, they are expected to give out over 1,000 doses on Friday.

Dozens of community members have contacted News 2 with frustrations about the process to schedule a vaccine appointment.

While the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says they are working on ironing out those technical issues, many say they need to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

This is where drive-thru vaccine clinics come in. Mount Pleasant’s Mayor Will Haynie says massive distribution centers, much like the one they have set up at Seacoast, are exactly what the Lowcountry needs.

“Getting a thousand inoculations in our area, hopefully most of them are from our town, is a huge step forward,” says Haynie.

Appointments have already filled up for the drive. Those who were eligible include anyone in Phase 1-A of distribution.

Mayor Haynie says he is thankful that they will be able to knock out a huge chunk of vaccinations in 1 day. For those who missed registration, he hopes to schedule another drive-thru clinic in the near future.

“This is the light at the end of the tunnel that we’ve been waiting for. We all have COVID fatigue and we’re waiting to win this battle; and getting people inoculated is how we do it,” says Haynie.

The clinic will be opening at 8:00 AM on Friday.Click here for more details.