Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination event happening Friday in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Local agencies are teaming up to offer a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Friday in Mount Pleasant.

Phase 1a individuals will be able to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, thanks to a joint effort by East Cooper Medical Center, MUSC, Roper St. Francis Healthcare, The Rotary Club, and the Town of Mount Pleasant.

The event will run from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Seacoast Church on Long Point Road.

Registration is required, and can be completed at this link.

This list of eligible individuals includes:

Individuals 70 years or older

Caregivers of chronically ill individuals and special needs children

Health care personnel providing direct medical care in any setting Hospital, clinic, correctional facility, school, dialysis center, surgery center, infusion center, home health, hospice, dental practice

Health care personnel providing indirect medical care, but necessary for operations-functions of health care settings Janitorial, food service, other support teams like first responders

Workers exposed to bodily fluids Autopsy team, embalmers, coroners, funeral home, laboratory

Residents and staff of long-term care facilities

A photo ID is required and healthcare workers should bring employer identification. Caregivers will be asked to “complete an attestation of eligibility.”

This event is for first doses only. Appointments for second doses will be scheduled for February 12.