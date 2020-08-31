Drive-thru flu clinic coming to Mount Pleasant

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
flu-shot_472629

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Sweetgrass Pharmacy will host the area’s first drive-thru Flu Fighter Clinic behind their store in Seaside Farms.

The clinic will be be held over the next two Thursdays — September 3 and September 10 — from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and then again from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Patients will be able to receive flu vaccines from the safety of their vehicles. All they have to do is bring a completed consent form (also available on site) and prescription insurance information to be turned in prior to the shot.

Masks are required when receiving the shot.

As a “thank you”, patients will receive a complimentary hand sanitizer.

For those that cannot make it to the drive-thru clinics, Sweetgrass Pharmacy is administering vaccine shots in their clinic Monday through Saturday.

Additionally, employers or organizations with 10 or more participants can schedule on-site flu clinics.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

WCBD News app graphic_1558160087567.png.jpg

Click for latest news and information

TRENDING HEADLINES