Drive-thru flu clinic coming to Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Sweetgrass Pharmacy will host the area’s first drive-thru Flu Fighter Clinic behind their store in Seaside Farms.

The clinic will be be held over the next two Thursdays — September 3 and September 10 — from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and then again from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Patients will be able to receive flu vaccines from the safety of their vehicles. All they have to do is bring a completed consent form (also available on site) and prescription insurance information to be turned in prior to the shot.

Masks are required when receiving the shot.

As a “thank you”, patients will receive a complimentary hand sanitizer.

For those that cannot make it to the drive-thru clinics, Sweetgrass Pharmacy is administering vaccine shots in their clinic Monday through Saturday.

Additionally, employers or organizations with 10 or more participants can schedule on-site flu clinics.