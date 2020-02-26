Drive-thru grocery store could be coming to Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The future of grocery shopping could be headed to the Town of Mount Pleasant.

Plans for a new drive-thru grocery store will be discussed Wednesday night during a Design Review Board meeting in Mt. Pleasant.

The store, Opie Grocery, describes itself as an incredibly fast and convenient solution for quick grocery trips.

“We provide the highest quality “weekly must-haves” from our drive-thru stations,” the company said.

The store would be located along Highway 17 North at Weaver Circle near the Mount Pleasant Towne Centre.