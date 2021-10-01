Drive-thru grocery store opens in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers in Mount Pleasant can now experience a new kind of curbside grocery pickup.

OPIE is the first drive-thru grocery store in the Charleston area. Unlike other grocery stores which offer curbside pickup for prescheduled orders, OPIE customers don’t have to schedule ahead and there are no extra fees or minimum orders.

Customers can pull up, order in the app or from a clerk, and receive groceries in minutes. For large orders and those who prefer to plan ahead, scheduling is available as well.

Additionally, the store is open 24 hours.

OPIE is offering a series of promotions to celebrate the Mount Pleasant location’s opening.

On Saturday, the first 100 customers will have the chance to win a year of free coffee or fountain drinks.

On Thursday, the store will hold an official grand opening celebration.