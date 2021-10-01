Drive-thru grocery store opens in Mount Pleasant

Charleston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Food-stamps---Bag-of-groceries-food-bananas-carrots-spinach-bread_158596_ver1_20170124192601-159532

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Shoppers in Mount Pleasant can now experience a new kind of curbside grocery pickup.

OPIE is the first drive-thru grocery store in the Charleston area. Unlike other grocery stores which offer curbside pickup for prescheduled orders, OPIE customers don’t have to schedule ahead and there are no extra fees or minimum orders.

Customers can pull up, order in the app or from a clerk, and receive groceries in minutes. For large orders and those who prefer to plan ahead, scheduling is available as well.

Additionally, the store is open 24 hours.

OPIE is offering a series of promotions to celebrate the Mount Pleasant location’s opening.

On Saturday, the first 100 customers will have the chance to win a year of free coffee or fountain drinks.

On Thursday, the store will hold an official grand opening celebration.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES