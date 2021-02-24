Drive-thru hiring event in North Charleston for manufacturing jobs

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A drive-thru hiring event will take place on Wednesday at the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce from 9 AM – 12 PM and 1 PM – 4 PM.

Several positions are available at Amalie Oil including blow mold operators, machine operators, and packaging operators.

It is recommended you bring your resume and any certifications you have.

Candidates will be interviewed on the spot and could potentially move forward to the next hiring round with the client. Candidates will not leave their cars for the interview. Masks must still be worn.

Jared Mogan, Director of Staffing and Recruiting for MAU Workforce Solutions says they are looking to fill positions immediately.

“Be motivated. Be engaged. That’s one thing we always look for. I know that sounds silly, but that’s really important. We will interview those candidates on the spot, give them a qualification letter, and get them set up for the next step in the process which would be an in-person interview with the client,” Mogan stated.

If you can’t make it to the hiring event, MAU says they are always accepting resumes at their office, 1470 Tobias Gatson Blvd, North Charleston.