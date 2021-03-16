Drive-thru produce giveaway to take place at three Charleston County Public Library locations this month

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston County Library and Lowcountry Food Bank will host three free produce giveaway events this month.

The first will take place on Wednesday, March 17th at the Cooper River Memorial Library (3503 Rivers Avenue) from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., and the second will happen the following day from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the St. Paul’s Hollywood Library (5130 Highway 165).

A third will be held on Friday, March 26th from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the McClellanville Library (222 Baker Street).

Leaders with CCPL say each participant will be given approximately 15 pounds of fresh produce, which could include apples, potatoes, bananas, grapes, and cherry tomatoes.

“We know our libraries serve families that experience barriers accessing fresh and affordable produce,” said Associate Director of Community Engagement Devon Andrews. “We are thankful to partner with the Lowcountry Food Bank and host Pop-Up Produce events as part of our effort to build healthier communities across Charleston County.”

No registration is required, and the produce will be provided on a first-come, first-serve basis while supplies last.

The drive-thru giveaway is a no-contact event and a produce box will be placed directly into the participants’ cars.