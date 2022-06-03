NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An investigation of a deadly January train versus car crash led to the arrest of a man for felony DUI, police confirmed

Milton Carson, 59, turned himself into authorities on Thursday morning, NCPD said.

On January 16, Carson was driving a silver 2006 Honda Accord headed towards Rivers Avenue on Remount Road from the direction of North Rhett when his vehicle drove around railroad crossing arms, which had flashing lights activated.

A crossing Amtrak train rammed the Honda on its passenger side and pushed it into a crossing light, which broke the crossing arm.

The passenger died at the scene from fatal injuries. EMS transported Carson to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Carson was charged with felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death.

Editor’s note: This is breaking with updates to come as News 2 receives more information.