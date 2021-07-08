Driver dead after crashing into tree on James Island early Thursday morning

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a single-car collision on James Island early Thursday morning.

Capt. Roger Antonio with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the crash on Dills Bluff Road near West Darwin Street just before 7:00 a.m.

A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed while traveling east on Dills Bluff Road when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, who was the only occupant, died at the scene.

“Preliminary indication is that the collision occurred sometime overnight,” said Capt. Antonio.

The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Services Division is investigating the collision.