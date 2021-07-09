Driver dead following early morning crash on Johns Island, deputies say

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following an early morning collision on Johns Island.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash in the area of Brownswood Road near Murraywood Road around 2:30 a.m.

“Preliminary indication is a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Brownswood Road left the roadway, struck a tree, and rolled over,” said Capt. Roger Antonio, a spokesman for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver, who was the only person inside the vehicle, was killed in the crash.

An investigation into the crash is underway. The victim’s name has not yet been released.