EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – One person is dead following a crash on Edisto Island early Thursday morning.

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-car crash on Highway 174 near Jehossee Road just before 4:00 a.m.

They said a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver, who was the only occupant, died at the scene.

CCSO’s traffic bureau is investigating the crash.