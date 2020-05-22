Driver dies one day after collision with Charleston County deputy

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is now dead following a crash with a Charleston County Sheriff’s deputy.

The collision happened Thursday on Old Towne Road near North Hillside Drive just before 6:00 a.m.

Cpl. Matt Southern with SCHP said the driver of a 2007 Dodge Nitro SUV, who was not wearing a seatbelt, suffered serious injuries after colliding with a deputy.

According to Cpl. Southern, the deputy was traveling northbound when the driver of the SUV, who was traveling southbound, attempted to make a left turn onto North Hillside Drive when the two vehicles collided.

The driver was transported to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment and later died on Friday.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released. The crash remains under investigation.