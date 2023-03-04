CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened early Saturday morning on Wadmalaw Island.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a crash on Maybank Highway near Bugby Plantation Road around 2:20 a.m.

A Chevrolet sedan veered off the road, struck a tree, and overturned.

CCSO reported that the driver was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will release the driver’s name.

No one else was in the car.

CCSO’s Traffic Services Unit is investigating the crash.