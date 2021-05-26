Duck Donuts offering free donuts June 4

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – In honor of National Donut Day, Duck Donuts will be giving away free donuts on June 4.

Anyone who visits the store can receive a free bare, cinnamon sugar, or powdered sugar donut, no purchase necessary.

National Donut Day began in 1938 and is typically celebrated on the first Friday of June. It was created by the Chicago Salvation Army to honor the women who served donuts to World War I soldiers.

Duck Donuts CEO Betsy Hamm said that business is “looking forward to sprinkling happiness and delivering smiles to those in the communities [they] serve” on one of their favorite holidays.