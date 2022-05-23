CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A stretch of Savannah Highway is expected to be closed for several hours after a car struck a utility pole Monday morning.

The Charleston Police Department says Savannah Highway between West Harrison Road and Wesley Drive after a utility pole was knocked down in a single-car crash.

The driver suffered minor injuries and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Savannah Highway will be closed to traffic for at least four hours, CPD said.

Police are directing traffic headed toward the peninsula onto West Harrison Drive.

