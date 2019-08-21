Early morning fire destroys home on Edisto Island; 3 escape without injury

EDISTO ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – An early morning house fire destroyed a home on Edisto Island.

Fire crews were called to a home on the 7900 block of Edingsville Road around 2:55 a.m.

According to St. Paul’s Fire Chief Larry Garvin, crews observed heavy fire when they arrived at the scene.

Garvin said three people were inside the home at the time of the fire; all three were able to make it out and no injuries were reported.

The fire chief said a cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but fire was found around the freezer in the kitchen area.