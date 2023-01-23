CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Early voting began Monday for a seat left vacant on the Charleston County School Board of Trustees for District 6.

The special election comes after former board member Erica Cokley declined to accept the position and effectively redrew from the race after having won the seat during the November 2022 general election.

Despite previously saying she planned to drop out of the race to represent District 6 over “safety concerns,” Cokley remained on the ballot during the general election and won the seat.

Cokley sent a note to the Charleston County Board of Elections Office effectively withdrawing from the race just a day before results were certified, thus prompting the special election.

Voters now must decide which three candidates they want to fill that seat: Daron Lee Calhoun, Lee Runyon, or Theresa Griffith.

Early voting began Monday, January 23, and will continue through Friday, February 3.

Those who wish to cast an early ballot should visit the Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration Office (4367 Headquarters Road, North Charleston) Monday – Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The election will take place on Tuesday, February 7. Voters should head to their precinct between 7:00 a.m. and 7:00 p.m.:

St. Andrews 1, 2, 5 – St. Andrews School for Math and Science – 30 Chadwick Drive

St. Andrews 3, 9 – W L Stephens Aquatic Center – 780 West Oak Drive

St. Andrews 8, 15, 18 – St. Andrews Middle – 721 Wappoo Road

St. Andrews 25 – C.E. Williams Middle School (North Campus) – 1776 William Kennerty Dr.

St. Andrews 26 – Essex Village Church of Christ – 736 Savage Road

St. Andrews 28, 36 – Grace on The Ashley – 2025 Bees Ferry Road

St. Andrews 27, 29, 33 – West Ashley High – 4060 Wildcat Blvd.

St. Andrews 37 – Bees Landing Recreation Center – 1580 Ashley Gardens Blvd.

North Charleston 18, 20, 21, 22, 23 – Lambs Elementary – 6800 Dorchester Road