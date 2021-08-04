East Cooper Community Outreach awarded $10K Facebook grant for outreach in Black communities

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) on Wednesday announced that it has received a $10,000 grant from the Coastal Community Foundation, funded by Facebook, to support outreach in Black communities.

The funding is intended to “continue outreach supporting innovation, creativity, and resiliency in local Black communities.”

Money will go towards ECCO’s Asset Development Program, “an ongoing 11-year quest to help clients move out of poverty and achieve long-term financial stability.”

The program provides training and workshops on topics like home ownership, finances, and buiesness planning.

