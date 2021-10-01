East Cooper Community Outreach collecting Thanksgiving food items for families in need

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A local organization that aids members of the community who are facing hardships is looking to collect food and other items ahead of the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

East Cooper Community Outreach was founded as an emergency relief effort in 1989 after Hurricane Hugo and blossomed into a permanent community resource offering assistance, guidance, and resources to those facing challenges in life.

To help members of the community, many of whom have been impacted by the ongoing pandemic, ECCO is asking for Thanksgiving Meal items to ensure families have a meal for the upcoming holiday.

Requested items:

Canned Corn

Canned Green Beans

Canned Yams

Stuffing Mix

White Rice

Cranberry Sauce

Gravy (non-glass)

Instant Potatoes

Assorted Pie Filling

Pie Crust Mix

They are also collecting $20 gift cards to Publix and Harris Teeter to purchase a turkey.

Additionally, they are looking for items to help stock their wellness pantry including:

Food: Shelf Stable milk, Applesauce, Canned Vegetables, Canned Tomatoes, Canned Salmon, Broth (all varieties), Crackers (Saltine, Cheese, Graham, etc.)

Cleaning: Laundry Detergent, Dish Soap, Trash bags, Cleaning Sponges, Toilet Paper, Paper Towels

Hygiene: Body Wash, Body Lotion, Hand Soap, Deodorant, Toothbrushes, Size 6 Diapers

You can purchase items for the organization through an Amazon wish list.