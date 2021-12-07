East Cooper Community Outreach hosting weekly food drives

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – East Cooper Community Outreach (ECCO) is hosting food drives every week throughout December.

ECCO will have its 5 Weeks of Giving with efforts to help the local community this holiday season.

The community group will give out goods including groceries, toiletries, canned goods, and cleaning supplies.

Goods can be dropped off at the main campus located at 1145 Six Mile Road in Mount Pleasant.

The food drive is scheduled to happen Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

