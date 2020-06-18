East Cooper Habitat for Humanity Restore announces reopening, rebranding

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The East Cooper Habitat for Humanity Restore, located at 469 Long Point Road, will reopen on July 1 under a new name: East Cooper Home Store.

The decision to rebrand is part of efforts to better reflect a “broad vision” of the nonprofit’s mission: “to provide funding to local missions in the Charleston area.” The group collects “gently used furniture, appliances, and building materials” for resale, with the proceeds being used “to fund local missions.”

The store has been closed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but will implement strict health and safety standards upon reopening. These measures include temperature checks for customers and employees, “touchless bathroom doors, enhanced sanitation protocols including UV light treatment of all donations, nightly cleaning of the facility by a contract cleaning crew, and sanitizing agens available throughout the store.”

All pick-up donations will undergo two sanitation processes: once before the items go in the truck, and once when the items reach the store.